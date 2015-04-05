Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: How to start-up MSFS2020 after total file transfer?

  Today, 10:37 AM
    bermershof
    Angry How to start-up MSFS2020 after total file transfer?

    This month I bought MSFS2020. I installed the program as programmed by Microsoft on the C-drive of my computer. After installing MSFS assured that my Logitech Attack 3 joystick should work. How sad to realize that MSFS recognized the Attack3, but it didn't work!! A friend gave me the advise to transfer all the installed MSFS2020-files from the C-drive to the D-drive (SDD). So I did. But now I have the problem that I can't find a start-up-file! I have asked Microsoft several times to give me an advise of send me a good-working program. No answer at all. What kind of firm is this?
    Is there anybody to help me?
  Today, 11:15 AM
    g7rta
    Hi, How did you transfer the files across? The correct way is to go into Windows settings... select Apps.. find Microsoft Flight Sim.. click it once, then select “move”

    I’ve never tried it so can’t guarantee it’ll work 100%,

    If you simply moved the files manually, then probably best to put them all back, then try it as above.

    Failing that... then maybe try repair... or else uninstall & reinstall to your D drive
    Hope this helps

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
  Today, 11:45 AM
    loki
    Regarding your joystick, other than the ones listed as supported on the MSFS website, most will need to have the controls manually mapped. After that it should work fine.
