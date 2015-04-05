Thread: How to start-up MSFS2020 after total file transfer?

Hi, How did you transfer the files across? The correct way is to go into Windows settings... select Apps.. find Microsoft Flight Sim.. click it once, then select “move”
I’ve never tried it so can’t guarantee it’ll work 100%,
If you simply moved the files manually, then probably best to put them all back, then try it as above.
Failing that... then maybe try repair... or else uninstall & reinstall to your D drive
Hope this helps
Regards
Steve
