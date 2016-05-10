I've just installed fs2 on Windows 10
tried to make a new ai flight plan with ttooles program. but it not making a copy in the scenery and does not set up the new scenery. my flight plan let's say for example traffic_1.bgl does not show up in the scenery folder. but when compiled in tt toles ever day it wright protected or dos not work at all.
al so flight simulator fs2 does not build new scenery ay beginning