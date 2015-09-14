Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Unable to download latest packages (or at least some of them)

  Today, 09:49 AM #1
    stinger2k2
    Default Unable to download latest packages (or at least some of them)

    I downloaded the latest update this morning then went to the market place to see whats else is available. I ticked a few and started downloading but not all of them were succesful. I seem unable to complete the download of the USA Points of Interest package amongst others. It goes through the process but at the end I see a "packed failed" notice on the right hand side of the item.

    I have tried several times with the same result.

    I have 70mb download speed.

    Anyone else had this problem?

    Cheers
    Stinger

    Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
  Today, 10:33 AM #2
    stinger2k2
    Default

    All sorted. Must have been a busy server I guess as half a dozen tries later it went through.

    Thanks for looking
    Stinger

    Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
  Today, 11:07 AM #3
    g7rta
    Default

    Glad you sorted it

    Regards
    Steve
