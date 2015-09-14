Thread: Unable to download latest packages (or at least some of them)

I downloaded the latest update this morning then went to the market place to see whats else is available. I ticked a few and started downloading but not all of them were succesful. I seem unable to complete the download of the USA Points of Interest package amongst others. It goes through the process but at the end I see a "packed failed" notice on the right hand side of the item.
I have tried several times with the same result.
I have 70mb download speed.
Anyone else had this problem?
Cheers
Stinger
Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
