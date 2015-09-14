I downloaded the latest update this morning then went to the market place to see whats else is available. I ticked a few and started downloading but not all of them were succesful. I seem unable to complete the download of the USA Points of Interest package amongst others. It goes through the process but at the end I see a "packed failed" notice on the right hand side of the item.

I have tried several times with the same result.

I have 70mb download speed.

Anyone else had this problem?

Cheers
Stinger

