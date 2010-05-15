Hi Everyone
I have had FS2020 installed for around 2 weeks now, and have been experimenting with many different setup configs, as I suspect so most fliers. As background, I am in fact a qualified PPL with around 1500 hrs P1 time in my log, so not a novice flier, and used the original FS a great deal.

I have been flying the C172 in both modes, "steam" gauges and Glass cockpit. The Garmin 1000 is however, giving me real problems compared to the real thing. When I hover/click on say the altitude set knob, up or down, it just shoots off by itself, going up or down for ever until it reaches +1 99,000 ft. Not much help really ?

It seems to be a similar problem with several of the Up/Down value rotation knobs. Does anyone know of a fix for this, it is driving me nuts right now.

Having the G1000 is great, but if you cannot set it to the values you want, it is not much help at all. It does do current altitude hold OK when you enable it, I just cannot set a target altitude so I can then use FLC or V/Speed options to get there. So ILS approaches for example are really difficult.

Hope someone out there can help ? Thanks in advance.