Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Excellent documentary on MSFS

  1. Today, 04:05 AM #1
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    696

    Default Excellent documentary on MSFS

    Hi all, a link to this 35 minute video was posted on the main FS forums.
    I’ve just watched it & it’s rather good.

    https://youtu.be/0w7q1ZFfsxs


    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 04:07 AM.
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Favorite aviation movie/documentary
    By whazaaap in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 07-04-2007, 08:50 PM
  2. Today, discovery chanel: documentary on FS
    By reallifepilot in forum FS2004
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 07-17-2003, 12:32 PM
  3. Excellent scenery, excellent livery, excellent flight..........
    By shooter2001 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-07-2003, 10:34 AM
  4. Great MD-11 Documentary on Discovery Wings
    By adlion944 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 10-21-2002, 11:43 PM
  5. A Excellent YAK And A Preview Of A Excellent Plane
    By benkorn in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 09-09-2002, 04:03 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules