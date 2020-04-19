I took on this challenge, knowing little to nothing about developing, and have been super busy learning Blender and using the MS SDK. Thus far, I have been working on terraforming and fixing coast and terrain elevation, around the MUGM Leeward Point Airport.

As well as learning how to customize and import objects. Still having problems importing PBRs from Blender, but the work continues with models getting custom paints until I get the PBRs to work.

This is what I have so far

Anyone interested in helping or using the scenery?

Click image for larger version.  Name: MUGM Terminal v1-1.PNG  Views: 0  Size: 362.5 KB  ID: 223973
Click image for larger version.  Name: MUGM ATC v2-1.png  Views: 0  Size: 234.9 KB  ID: 223974
Click image for larger version.  Name: MUGM ATC v1-1.png  Views: 0  Size: 335.9 KB  ID: 223979
Click image for larger version.  Name: GTMO MUGM v1-1.png  Views: 0  Size: 470.5 KB  ID: 223975
Click image for larger version.  Name: GTMO Leeward Ferry Landing Angled1.png  Views: 0  Size: 447.3 KB  ID: 223976
Click image for larger version.  Name: GTMO Leeward Ferry Landing - 1.png  Views: 0  Size: 435.1 KB  ID: 223977
Click image for larger version.  Name: GTMO Windward Phillips Dive Park-1.png  Views: 0  Size: 475.8 KB  ID: 223978