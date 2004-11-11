Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Which service packs please?

  #1
    pcohen's Avatar
pcohen
    pcohen
    pcohen is online now Member
    Join Date
    May 2010
    Location
    Wrexham, North Wales. UNITED KINGDOM
    Posts
    542

    Which service packs please?

    Hi everybody.

    Which Service Packs do I Require for Flight Simulator X In Windows 10 Please?

    Many thanks.

    Paul.
    Windows 10 2020.
    Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
    Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
    System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
  #2
    loki's Avatar
loki
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,311

    Default

    You would want to have all the service packs installed. Which version of the sim do you have installed? If you have the Acceleration expansion installed you already both service packs installed.
