Thread: Which service packs please?

Hi everybody.
Which Service Packs do I Require for Flight Simulator X In Windows 10 Please?
Many thanks.
Paul.
Windows 10 2020.
Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
You would want to have all the service packs installed. Which version of the sim do you have installed? If you have the Acceleration expansion installed you already both service packs installed.
