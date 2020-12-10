I've been dealing with some graphics issues over the last few weeks with MSFS, some caused by a slow connection to my Wifi, and some due to changes I made in the NVidia Control Panel. This caused the game to look terrible and the screenshots even worse. Both have now been sorted out and the sim is looking better than ever!
What hasn't been great is the performance of the Citation Longitude since the launch of MSFS. This is an aircraft I figured I would spend a lot of time in as soon as I got the sim installed, but it has been perhaps the most bugged aircraft in the sim since launch. The good news is between patches from Asobo, as well as a few mods, it now flies very smooth and is a ton of fun!
Here are a few random shots from my test flights over the last few days, including some evening shots on my repositioning flight from PBI to Miami.
Thanks for viewing!
