Thread: Should I Get FS2020 Now or Wait?

  Today, 01:05 AM
    TomG628
    Hi,
    While planning to get the new Flight Sim by Christmas, I decided to see what third party addons especially aircraft might come available for the sim. One post strongly advised me to wait for some time before getting the sim because the it was "very buggy with CTD occurrences and other problems."
    I realize nothing is perfect and I hear the new sim has frequent updates to take care of any problems but is this good advice or just one opinion with an otherwise stable sim. Thanks, Tom
  Today, 01:47 AM
    plainsman
    plainsman
    Hi Tom,
    I have been running MSFS for months now (I got it when it first came out), and it has worked fine fer me. I have found two or three significant airports that are missing, a very rare elevation error, things I would call a minor annoyance, but none of the "problems" others have complained about. The program is very different than the FS2000-FSX versions you might be familiar with, and as such, there is a steep learning curve in how most things operate. There is no manual that comes with the program, although one is available for a fee from this site. You may need to watch videos to understand how things like the autopilot work in the new version (it is very different!!).
    In general, if you have a reasonably potent computer (I5-8600 or better) and (GTX 1080 or GTX 1660 super or better), you should be able to enjoy the new sim reasonably trouble free if you have an SSD or M.2, a strong internet connection (>24 MB/s), and you don't try to do difficult things like running multiple monitors. I strongly urge you to keep the installation simple at this point.
    If you have a marginal computer, or a weak internet connection, this may not be the product you will enjoy! Many of the "issues" are a result of folks doing things that cause the problems, such as trying to run settings too high for their equipment, or using multiple control devices which conflict. It is very important to properly calibrate your controllers!!
  Today, 02:34 AM
    loki
    loki
    Many people have been enjoying the sim just fine, and others have had troubles. What type of flying do you like to do? Are you looking to use a PMDG, or equivalent, aircraft? The included aircraft are better modelled than the default aircraft in FSX were, but are not at the same level as PMDG either. The more detailed add-on aircraft likely won't be released for at least another year. And as mentioned above, there is no included manual, which is probably one of the biggest mistakes with the sim. There are lots of threads here and elsewhere, as well as plenty of YouTube videos, though.
