Thread: Should I Get FS2020 Now or Wait?

Hi Tom,
I have been running MSFS for months now (I got it when it first came out), and it has worked fine fer me. I have found two or three significant airports that are missing, a very rare elevation error, things I would call a minor annoyance, but none of the "problems" others have complained about. The program is very different than the FS2000-FSX versions you might be familiar with, and as such, there is a steep learning curve in how most things operate. There is no manual that comes with the program, although one is available for a fee from this site. You may need to watch videos to understand how things like the autopilot work in the new version (it is very different!!).
In general, if you have a reasonably potent computer (I5-8600 or better) and (GTX 1080 or GTX 1660 super or better), you should be able to enjoy the new sim reasonably trouble free if you have an SSD or M.2, a strong internet connection (>24 MB/s), and you don't try to do difficult things like running multiple monitors. I strongly urge you to keep the installation simple at this point.
If you have a marginal computer, or a weak internet connection, this may not be the product you will enjoy! Many of the "issues" are a result of folks doing things that cause the problems, such as trying to run settings too high for their equipment, or using multiple control devices which conflict. It is very important to properly calibrate your controllers!!
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
