Hi,
While planning to get the new Flight Sim by Christmas, I decided to see what third party addons especially aircraft might come available for the sim. One post strongly advised me to wait for some time before getting the sim because the it was "very buggy with CTD occurrences and other problems."
I realize nothing is perfect and I hear the new sim has frequent updates to take care of any problems but is this good advice or just one opinion with an otherwise stable sim. Thanks, Tom