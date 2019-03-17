Thread: sim won’t launch

your comments would be appreciated with my fs2020 not launching
excuse my lack of understanding of technical terms but my computer knowledge is basic
the last time I was able to launch the sim I attempted to load a scenario I had saved and the sim crashed to desktop, when I tried to launch the sim following the “checking for update screen” I just got a thin very slow moving blue line across the screen which stopped after about 80%
I read forum comments and Zendesk support suggesting I delete contents in my Community Packages but find nothing in it and understand this folder is for downloaded liveries etc which I don’t have the only additional things I have downloaded are about six aircraft from the content manager which is part of the premier deluxe pack that I purchased
I don’t want to uninstall the sim and reinstall as with my Internet speed a 121gb download takes 22hours!
can I ask if I download the latest patch the USA improvement is it likely to solve my problem, I understand it is a 9gb download which would take me 4 hours to download
I have a new computer built to run the sim and is in excess of the minimum requirements with windows 10 64 bit, with all the latest windows updates, and always run the sim as administrator
if I have to uninstall and reinstall so be it but I don’t have the confidence in the sim that it will crash again and just waste my time
welcome any help in getting me back in the air. thanks
Bookmarks