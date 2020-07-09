Thread: Windows Command Processor and FS2020

Since the new USA update, when opening FS2020, this Windows Command Processor appears on my screen before allowing FS to start...
Anybody else encountered this event? Thanks in advance
J-Louis Belard, 6 miles SW of KGAI
Dell XPS,8930, I-7 9700, 32GB DD4,
512 SSD, 2TB HD, 6GB GeForce GTX 1660
Only if I run “as administrator” - it always pops up if I do, otherwise..no
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
