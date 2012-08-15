Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Start Up Time getting longer

    tellboy
    Start Up Time getting longer

    I have noticed that each update seens to be increasing the start up time.
    I have been recording the time on a fairly good gaming PC from the point of clicking to start to the menu selecting the flight then from there to the button to Fly.
    It used to be a couple of minutes total but now after the latest Nov 24 update it is over 4 minutes.
    Addons of UK Scenery of 8 GB into the Community Folder have made it 8 minutes.
    I tried the utility that creates links in the Community Folder rather than having files there thinking it might reduce the time but it is the same as I expected.
    So it is a case if clicking and then going away to make a cup of tea so no big problem.
    It is clear that the more Addons that I load will increase it so I am reducing them.
    It would be better if it only loaded the scenery for the immediate area you have selected to start the flight.
    I still think it is a very good Flight Sim.
    guzler
    You can create presets in that tool to select what feeds in to the sim but I only installed it yesterday so haven't got that far yet. First step was to get everything in to folders instead of one big list.
