That's why I'm no fan of overclocking. From what I read, people are running their CPUs / ram right up to the bare edge of working - all to gain 10 or 20% faster throughput. A 20% increase in CPU speed is too small to even be noticed (there are other things that affect throughput). Others are spending thousands on exotic cooling for their CPUs, just for trivial performance gains.



I bought my current system used, (for MSFS) the guy I bought it from had the CPU clocked at 4.7 Gig and I had some unexplained system crashes outside of MSFS. I backed it off to 4.0 Gig and I'm sure I've saved myself a lot of problems.