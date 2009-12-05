Thread: Computer reccomendations

Howdy
I have an Alienware X51 R3 and would like to play Flight Sim 2020. Specs are: Intel core i7 processor, 8GB of SDRAM, Nvidia GTX 970 4GB video card. Do I need to upgrade and if so what do you recommend? Thanks
Howdy
I have an Alienware X51 R3 and would like to play Flight Sim 2020. Specs are: Intel core i7 processor, 8GB of SDRAM, Nvidia GTX 970 4GB video card. Do I need to upgrade and if so what do you recommend? Thanks
Hi, you haven’t said what speed the i7 processor is, but I’m guessing it’s an i7-6700?
MSFS should certainly run on this system, but you could do with upgrading the ram to 16mb if possible (32 would be better) Personally I’d also upgrade the graphics card.
But.. you’re well over the minimum specs.. so get the sim and try it first.
Better still.. sign up for the Xbox game pass. You can try it for a month for just £1 (or $1)
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
You didn't specify your OS? MSFS requires Windows 10.
For the price of an RTX 3070, it's good value and runs it well. I'd go for 32Gb ram, I've seen the sim using over 20gb with addon scenery running.
Bookmarks