Thread: SimFlight3D 1958 Cessna 172 Texture

SimFlight3D 1958 Cessna 172 Texture

    Hello Everybody!

    I am currently taking flights lessons in a 1959 Cessna 172. I just recently bought the SimFlight3D 1958 172 and I was wondering if someone would be willing to do a repaint of my training aircraft for me. I have included pictures of the aircraft below. (Different from the pictures however, I would like the propeller spinner and wheel pants to be white, as the owner just recently painted them) Just message on here if you would be interested.
    Thanks!



    Click image for larger version.  Name: N4128F (1).jpg  Views: 5  Size: 326.6 KB  ID: 223936
    Click image for larger version.  Name: N4128F (2).jpg  Views: 5  Size: 229.0 KB  ID: 223937
    Click image for larger version.  Name: N4128F (3).jpg  Views: 5  Size: 90.8 KB  ID: 223938
