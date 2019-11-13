Thread: What is photogrammetry?

Results 1 to 2 of 2

What is photogrammetry?

    danbiosca
    What is photogrammetry?

    Hi I see some scenery add-ons are considered "photogrammetry", while some others are considered "landmarks", and maybe there are more types.

    I'm not quite clear about the differences. Could someone please explain?

    (Sorry if this may seem too obvious to some, but it is not to me, and I think the only stupid questions are those which are not asked).

    Thanks in advance, best regards.
    guzler
    I may be wrong, but photogrammetry is the use of photgraphic ground textures such as Google or Bing maps. As Google maps can be built in to 3d terrain, it's used for many of the addons we see. Landmarks on the other hand are models or objects that are stored in a library and inserted in to the sim over the terrain so can be present whether photogrametric textures are on or off. If I'm wrong, someone will be along to correct me.
