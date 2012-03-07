I'm incredibly happy with the state of my FS9. It's running and looking great except for one thing...stutters!
I've never really made a specific attempt to find the cause of stutters other than do all the known things to prevent them. Even after doing this, they are still there!
Last week I decided stutters are bothering me too much. Once and for all I needed to find the cause to hopefully get rid of them permanently.
Well, it took all of 15 minutes.
What causes stutters? FSUIPC causes stutters!
After finding FSUIPC to be the cause, I searched for any forum threads on this. There are a handful of results but any such suggestions appear to have been brushed off as something else causing the stutters. Well, it's not something else, it's FSUIPC!
I've now tested across both Win 10 and Win 7 on 2 separate systems. I've tested old FSUIPC versions and the last/latest available version for FS9. I've tested registered and non registered versions to be certain specific FSUIPC settings may not contribute to stutters.
I also tested the latest non registered version in FSX, same result! Stutters! I don't have P3D to test but it is highly, highly likely it will suffer the same problem and some forum threads indicate this. Even MSFS may possibly suffer the same problem.
Test FSUIPC yourself and confirm what I am claiming. If we get some comfirmations, I will happily email the developer (Pete Dowson) to see if he would take a look at it to resolve the problem.
If it was brought to his attention, I'm certain he will want to fix it. Whatever the problem is, it's likely to be the identical problem requiring the identical fix in all FSUIPC's versions for the various sims. It should not be difficult to release a fixed FSUIPC version for all the sims be they still supported or not.
Here is a simple way to test your FSUIPC:
First, remove it from your sim. You can easily do this by selecting all the files that begin with FSUIPC in your modules folder.
Once selected, right click and select "Send to" and then "Compressed (zipped) folder"
Name your created zip "FSUIPC Backup" or something similar.
Now delete all the FSUIPC files you originally selected to remove it from your FS9 installation.
The zip can stay in your modules folder. You can use it as a permanent backup to install FSUIPC in the future. There is no need to use the FSUIPC installer again. All your custom FSUIPC settings and registration is also contained within the zip.
Once you have removed FSUIPC you are ready to test.
Set FS9 to a locked 30fps. (Important!)
Don't run any other programs you may normally run with FS9 (eg weather programs) during testing.
Load up a standard default KSEA flight from the active runway using cockpit view either 2D or VC.
The only thing you need to change is the time of day so you have daylight. Everything else stays default.
Take off in the 172. You only need to get literally in the air 700-800 feet or so.
Start a right hand bank and hold it between 30-40 degrees.
Just keep that horizon spinning past, your bad flying doesn't matter.
Watch the horizon carefully for stutters as you circle.
The horizon should remain silky smooth as you make 360 turns in the sky.
If it is not, there are other issues with your FS9 causing the stutters or you are stressing your hardware.
Try turning your FS settings right down and/or disable scenery till you have a perfectly smooth FS.
Complete the test to verify your FS is silky smooth.
Now extract your FSUIPC zip files back in to the modules folder to renable FSUIPC.
Run the same test again and watch the horizon during your banks.
It should become quite clear FSUIPC has introduced stutters.
Those who know their FS well should easily see differences with and without FSUIPC in other situations.
For example, I can go to a high end airport in the iFly 737, load up masses of traffic, put on heavy weather etc.
I can just leave the 737 sitting at the gate and go to outside view and pan around.
With FSUIPC installed, I'll get stutters.
Without FSUIPC installed, everything is silky smooth even in the toughest running situations as outlined above.
Try different situations on your system with and without FSUIPC and note the difference in any stutters.
You could run a default FS9 and it will run smooth. Introduce FSUIPC and your default FS9 will now stutter.
A user fix:
I have spent only a short period of time messing with this but it appears you can resolve the issue by setting unlimited fps in FS9.
The problem is, this only seems to work ok while your fps holds above around 60 fps or so. Anything lower and you will again get stutters.
To maintain 60fps in FS9 under all situations, running the most intense types of add-ons, I estimate you need somewhere around a 5GHz CPU for FS9!
For FSX or P3D you have no hope of curing anything.
Unfortunately, FSUIPC is the one FS add-on the vast majority of us absolutely must have so it's not a case of uninstalling and not using it. Many of our other add-ons require FSUIPC to function.
We really need a fix for this as it is a major downer for all flight simmers who use FSUIPC.
I'm running high end aircraft, custom textures for everything in my FS9, have close to 600 scenery config entries at the moment, I run all the WOAI airline packages, I run several other types of add-ons. Once you fix any stutter issues with individual add-ons everything is blissfully smooth. Add FSUIPC and there goes all the bliss!
Let's try and get a smooth FS. Post your results!
