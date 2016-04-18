I have been trying to set up my hat switch on the CH yoke, but can not get the function I am looking for. Would like to be able to move my head, left, right, up and down and to stay in that position until I move the hat again, or hit a reset view button that I have on my yoke. I use to be able to move left lockable, or right lockable, but that function at this time is gone.

Would really rather have the free look feature just using my hat switch.

any help would be greatly apprecaited.

Hobbitrocks