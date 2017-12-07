Hello so I have an issue, I decided to upgrade from 4.5 to 5.1 with the latest hotfix that was released a week ago, I noted however that all of the cockjpits for all aircraft are very dark. This occurs irregardless of weather enhanced atmospheric is on or not and the same goes with HDR. This is a clean install and I reinstalled again but it still occurs.

Is this a bug that LM is aware of? Because at this point it's a dealbreaker and I don't know what to do to fix it. Here are what I'm talking about, it was made with the FSL A321 which was updated to support 5.1.
