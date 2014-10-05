Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Trainee issue

  1. Today, 07:47 PM #1
    delmac2
    delmac2 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2020
    Posts
    7

    Default Trainee issue

    Third lesson, Take off. Did it ok and no problems but I wasn't't too steady so U thought I'd have another go.
    ! First issue..... The instrument panel is too dark. Anyway to brighten it up? I can pull the view down, but that gives me limited Visio on the runway.

    Second Issue......The instructor keeps bringing me back to the start line ion the runway because, either I am too far down the runway, or I have not enough speed.

    Third issue, I can get over 100knots on the airspeed indicator and , just as I think I am airborne, the instructor says I have not got enough speed and returns me to base!

    I believe my brakes are fully off and I have not enabled any flaps.

    My controller is the Thrustmaster Airbus edition.

    Thanks you

    Derek McBride
    Instinct is the nose of the mind with the assistance of:-
    AMD RYZEN 3 3600/16Gb [email protected]/ASROCK B450 Gaming K4/ATI RADEON RX 508/Samsung C49 RG9x and 953GbADATA Sx8200 SSD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:02 PM #2
    sfojimbo
    sfojimbo is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2020
    Posts
    24

    Default

    It sounds like you're trying to fly an airliner.
    Start out on a Cub or the 172.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:29 PM #3
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,056

    Default

    No flaps on takeoff?? You no gonna fly!
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:47 PM #4
    opcartmell
    opcartmell is offline Member
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    218

    Default

    Sounds like the lesson is faulty. Leave the lessons, load the same plane at the same airport. If you're in the 152 with elevator trim neutral the plane will take off at 50 to 60 knots by itself without any flaps.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 09:09 PM #5
    lnuss's Avatar
    lnuss
    lnuss is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Westminster, CO
    Posts
    7,256

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by mrzippy View Post
    No flaps on takeoff?? You no gonna fly!
    That's aircraft dependent, Charlie. With a Cessna or a Bonanza the normal takeoff is without flaps. Jet airliners may need flaps, but a J-3 Cub doesn't even have any flaps.

    But if one is training, it should be in a light aircraft to start, perhaps a Cessna or a Piper.

    I can pull the view down, but that gives me limited Visio on the runway.
    For the most part you should be looking out the windshield for takeoff, maybe an occasional very quick glance at the airspeed indicator but otherwise keep your head up, look outside.

    I can get over 100knots on the airspeed indicator and , just as I think I am airborne, the instructor says I have not got enough speed and returns me to base!
    An aircraft that is still on the ground at 100 kts is not suitable for initial training.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Video: Video Gallery Trainee pilot lands plane after losing wheel
    By jrocky in forum Real Aviation General Discussion
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-10-2014, 10:45 AM
  2. MD-11 Trainee!
    By alexan0204 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-21-2010, 06:00 PM
  3. 743 trainee's @ Work
    By adam123 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-18-2008, 12:45 AM
  4. Trainee Pilot
    By Vivadave169 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 04-28-2007, 03:32 PM
  5. Dreaded Words (All Trainee Pilots)
    By coolian2 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 35
    Last Post: 04-16-2002, 11:23 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules