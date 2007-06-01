Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: World Update 3: UK

  1. Today, 05:01 PM #1
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    tiger1962 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2005
    Location
    Halifax, West Yorkshire, UK
    Posts
    2,382

    Default World Update 3: UK

    The latest Live Developer Q&A with ASOBO included an announcement that World Update 3 will be the UK, planned for release on January 26: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...ov-2020/327047
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:33 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    674

    Default

    Hi Tim, thanks for posting, I can’t wait. Wonder what improvement we’ll see

    Regards
    Steve
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:39 PM #3
    dogdish
    dogdish is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Posts
    1,071

    Default

    I have the ORBX London Airport and Landmarks installed. Makes me wonder if ASOBO consults with scenery developers to avoid conflicts so they will co-exist together.

    I contacted ORBX about my installed LOWI Airport after I saw ASOBO also updated their LOWI Airport. They recommended deleting (I'll probably just disable it) the ASOBO LOWI if there was a conflict, some say there are bumps in the runway.

    Probably will have to do same for London.

    I was going to get the Drzewiecki Design - Washington Landmarks but decided to wait until they updated the President. Now looks like with latest ASOBO Washington D.C update it doesn't even seem necessary.
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:44 PM #4
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,303

    Default

    I also wonder if they coordinate at all with developers? Until there's complete photogrammetry for the entire world I'm sure there will be plenty of room for third parties, but it could still be an issue if third party efforts get undercut by these world updates.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:08 PM #5
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    894

    Default

    The bumps in the runway are not intrinsic to the airport, they are a function of insufficient data transfer rate, usually from a slow internet connection, slow ram speed, or use of a HD. This is particularly a problem in very dense scenery. If you have a fast computer with fast memory and a great internet connection, you won't see the "bumps".
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. FlyBe 7033 Birmingham to Paris - REAL WORLD ATC TRANSCRIPT + UK VFR scenery
    By andrewclaridge in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 09-23-2008, 11:22 PM
  2. ~~FSX World Tour~~ Leg 20 Tempelhof, Berlin to Humberside, UK
    By VFR_Steve in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-06-2007, 08:01 PM
  3. UK VFR scenery and British Airports - UK readers only
    By pjwadsworth in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-31-2003, 03:03 PM
  4. UK VFR scenery and British Airports - UK readers only
    By pjwadsworth in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-29-2003, 10:57 AM
  5. What is the realistic visibility for UK and rest of the world
    By athiruvoth in forum FS2002
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 11-27-2002, 04:43 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules