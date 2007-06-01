Thread: World Update 3: UK

The latest Live Developer Q&A with ASOBO included an announcement that World Update 3 will be the UK, planned for release on January 26: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...ov-2020/327047
Hi Tim, thanks for posting, I can’t wait. Wonder what improvement we’ll see
Regards
Steve
I have the ORBX London Airport and Landmarks installed. Makes me wonder if ASOBO consults with scenery developers to avoid conflicts so they will co-exist together.
I contacted ORBX about my installed LOWI Airport after I saw ASOBO also updated their LOWI Airport. They recommended deleting (I'll probably just disable it) the ASOBO LOWI if there was a conflict, some say there are bumps in the runway.
Probably will have to do same for London.
I was going to get the Drzewiecki Design - Washington Landmarks but decided to wait until they updated the President. Now looks like with latest ASOBO Washington D.C update it doesn't even seem necessary.
I also wonder if they coordinate at all with developers? Until there's complete photogrammetry for the entire world I'm sure there will be plenty of room for third parties, but it could still be an issue if third party efforts get undercut by these world updates.
The bumps in the runway are not intrinsic to the airport, they are a function of insufficient data transfer rate, usually from a slow internet connection, slow ram speed, or use of a HD. This is particularly a problem in very dense scenery. If you have a fast computer with fast memory and a great internet connection, you won't see the "bumps".
