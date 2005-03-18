Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Happy Thanksgiving Flight!

  1. Today, 04:34 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,978
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default Happy Thanksgiving Flight!

    Taking a bunch of folks last minute to get to their Thanksgiving gatherings KGSO Greensboro, NC to KBIS Bismark, ND

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 201.4 KB  ID: 223911

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 188.5 KB  ID: 223912

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 198.6 KB  ID: 223913

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 8  Size: 215.3 KB  ID: 223914

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 79.7 KB  ID: 223915

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 171.2 KB  ID: 223916

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 149.1 KB  ID: 223917

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 7  Size: 133.1 KB  ID: 223918

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 170.9 KB  ID: 223919

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:36 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,978
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 127.8 KB  ID: 223920

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 167.1 KB  ID: 223921

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 132.1 KB  ID: 223922

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 210.8 KB  ID: 223923

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 166.1 KB  ID: 223924

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 163.2 KB  ID: 223925

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 182.2 KB  ID: 223926

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 166.7 KB  ID: 223927

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 160.3 KB  ID: 223928
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:33 PM #3
    Downwind66
    Downwind66 is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Location
    South Florida
    Posts
    3,468

    Default

    Very nice flight David! I just this morning created a flight plan from Billings, Montana, to Bismark, first for me that far north, very nice scenery! Made a big loop to circle the northern half of the United States. My last stop was Bismark, so I will be heading south for Atlanta and eventually back into Charleston! So nice in the jetliners, just set it up in the Autopilot and sit back and relax!

    Thanks for sharing David! Don't eat/drink too much! We are getting ready to dig in very soon!

    Rick
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:50 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,978
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Downwind66 View Post
    Very nice flight David! I just this morning created a flight plan from Billings, Montana, to Bismark, first for me that far north, very nice scenery! Made a big loop to circle the northern half of the United States. My last stop was Bismark, so I will be heading south for Atlanta and eventually back into Charleston! So nice in the jetliners, just set it up in the Autopilot and sit back and relax!

    Thanks for sharing David! Don't eat/drink too much! We are getting ready to dig in very soon!

    Rick
    Sounds like a fun flight Rick! Moderation today my friend. Have a great Thanksgiving!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:28 PM #5
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is online now Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    894

    Default

    All the best to you and your family, David! Happy Thanksgiving! Great trip!
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Happy Thanksgiving!
    By Ke8bp in forum FS2004
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 09:10 AM
  2. HAPPY THANKSGIVING DAY!
    By Efrain_APR1 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-27-2003, 03:20 AM
  3. Happy Thanksgiving.
    By scotland_rules in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 10-13-2003, 10:19 PM
  4. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone
    By dbh9828 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 11-29-2002, 06:13 PM
  5. HAPPY THANKSGIVING CANADA
    By UAFORLO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 10-15-2002, 12:16 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules