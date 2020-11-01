Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: The very early fanjets

    The very early fanjets

    A few shots in FSX from the Historic Jetliners Group.
    I fondly remember a Ports of Call CV990A which was always parked at Denver Stapleton. I know it was a calamity for the company, but it still has to be one of the most handsome airliners ever built, and still a speed demon!
    The 720B never got a lot of attention, but it was also a fast haul. Not as handsome as the 990A, it is a great example of the technology of the day!
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: CV990A-1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 278.5 KB  ID: 223905   Click image for larger version.  Name: CV990A-2.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 261.1 KB  ID: 223906   Click image for larger version.  Name: CV990A-3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 313.8 KB  ID: 223907  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 720-1.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 286.8 KB  ID: 223908   Click image for larger version.  Name: 720-2.jpg  Views: 3  Size: 289.4 KB  ID: 223909   Click image for larger version.  Name: 720-3.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 246.1 KB  ID: 223910  

    Default

    Great look at some early jet action! Thanks for posting.
    Default

    Had this in my scans folder, snapped this myself on 35mm at Stapleton sometime between '81 and '84:

    Click image for larger version.  Name: poc707.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 107.7 KB  ID: 223929
