Thread: The very early fanjets

The very early fanjets
A few shots in FSX from the Historic Jetliners Group.
I fondly remember a Ports of Call CV990A which was always parked at Denver Stapleton. I know it was a calamity for the company, but it still has to be one of the most handsome airliners ever built, and still a speed demon!
The 720B never got a lot of attention, but it was also a fast haul. Not as handsome as the 990A, it is a great example of the technology of the day!
