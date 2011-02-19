Thread: driving me nuts.....

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    driving me nuts.....

    Clicked about everthing over the weeks and can not turn of the points of interest balloons. I like to take screen shots so you can see why it's driving me nuts ha.... Anyone have the solution please.....

    

    Go to the options page and click “Assistance” then “Navigation Aids”
    You will see options like... “routes & waypoints”.... “poi markers”.... “city markers”.. etc
    Just make sure these are all off. Hope this helps

