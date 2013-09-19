Thread: CH Products problems, specifically Yoke

Autopilot is a function of the sim, not the controller. If the potentiometers in the yoke are malfunctioning, could kick the Autopilot off.
Originally Posted by Disneyflyer
Hi there. Question to all you out there who use the CH Products Flight Sim Yoke.
Are any of you having any problems having the Auto Pilot hold the flight plan?
The 2 potentiometers for X/Y axis (5 if you include the T,P,M) inside can be replaced to renew it. Or there are kits to replace them with digital versions for more accuracy.
