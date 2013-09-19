Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: CH Products problems, specifically Yoke

    Hi there. Question to all you out there who use the CH Products Flight Sim Yoke.

    Are any of you having any problems having the Auto Pilot hold the flight plan?

    I usually handle all the start up, taxi, take off, initial climb to cruising altitude and then switch on Auto. It will hold it for a few mins but then the next thing I know is Im in a right hand turn (always). The Auto never disengages and I have to swing it back on course. Left alone it will eventually start a spiraling turn down and impact.

    Thought it might be my addon's so I took them out. Still happened. Unplugged the Yoke and Rudders and then went back to my 18 year old Sidewinder 2 FFB joystick and it didnt happen. Gradually added back in the addons with Sidewinder still active, no issues. This morning I added the rudder pedals with Sidewinder and no issues. Took out the rudder pedals and sidewinder and used the Yoke and same right turn and slam into the ground.

    Ive cleaned the Yoke and it "feels" like its centered both horizontally and vertically axis wise. When taxiing on the ground it doesnt wander off course, stays straight and true.

    Just wondering if any of you are experiencing the same thing. Granted these CH Products are 10+ years old so it might be times for a new set up but the MS Sidewinder FFB is still going strong.

    Thoughts and thanks!!!
    Thanks Dog. Ya, I know its part of the sim not the controller but its just odd that it won't hold it and its only with that product. I was planning on getting the Honeycomb Yoke so it appears that will be coming sooner rather than later.
    Autopilot is a function of the sim, not the controller. If the potentiometers in the yoke are malfunctioning, could kick the Autopilot off.

    The 2 potentiometers for X/Y axis (5 if you include the T,P,M) inside can be replaced to renew it. Or there are kits to replace them with digital versions for more accuracy.
    LOL sorry Dis, I needed to edit my post and ended up behind yours.
    I have the CH Flight Sim Yoke and CH Pro Pedals, and I've had this issue which I've fixed now.
    Firstly, I calibrate mine regularly with the Windows 10 Game Controllers app which you can launch by typing joy.cpl into the search window on the taskbar.
    In the MSFS Option/Controls screen, I have set the Sensitivity to -50% with a dead zone of 10% on elevator, aileron and rudder axis. It's the dead zone which is vital to stop the right turn.
