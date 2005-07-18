Thread: Do I need 2 Joysticks ?

Hi, if your current joystick works with MSFS then there’s no need to buy a second one. You can have any number of sims/games all using the same controller. You only play one game at a time (presumably ) so one is enough.
Of course you may want to get more advanced controller sometime... like a yoke..pedals.. throttle unit.. but that’s up to you. Many of us have such setups.
I would try your current joystick first though & see if you can set it up ok.
Regards
Steve
