Thread: Do I need 2 Joysticks ?

Do I need 2 Joysticks ?

    While I have MSFS installed and up and running , I still have FSX performing perfectly .
    Should I have a dedicated controller , that is , a separate one for MSFS ?
    I haven't yet configured the joystick for MSFS .

    Hi, if your current joystick works with MSFS then there’s no need to buy a second one. You can have any number of sims/games all using the same controller. You only play one game at a time (presumably ) so one is enough.
    Of course you may want to get more advanced controller sometime... like a yoke..pedals.. throttle unit.. but that’s up to you. Many of us have such setups.
    I would try your current joystick first though & see if you can set it up ok.

