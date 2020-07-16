Live weather: Is it working?
Hi everyone,
I am not sure that Live Weather is working correctly as I am running FS2020.
If my first flight of the day is in a place with storms, then yes I see a storm on the runway. But if I close that flight and go elsewhere in the world where one of my weather apps shows an ongoing storm, then I don't think that I am encountering weather different from clear skies.
Right now I am flying in the northern part of the Gulf of Alaska. My weather app clearly shows a major weather disturbance there. But I don't see it as I look out of the window of my King Air 350i. I am toggling Live Weather versus Clear Skies, and I don't see anything changing. If I choose any other weather condition -- Few Clouds, Scattered Clouds, and so on -- then the weather situation instantly reflects my choice. But I don't see any difference between Live Weather and Clear Skies.
Am I doing something wrong, please?
Thank you.
Stanley
Intel Core i7-9700K CPU @ 3.60 GHz | NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 | Dell U2717D monitor | Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X
Total available graphics memory: 24534 MB; Dedicated video memory: 8192 MB; System video memory: 0 MB; Shared system memory: 16342 MB
