Default Mooney Nav Lights
I've been flying the Mooney a lot, lately and I love it. There's just one problem: the uber bright "spot light" on the tail. I checked the lights section in the aircraft.cfg file and there isn't even one assigned to that position. There should be one aft of the beacon but there isn't. And, yet, when I go into spot view, there is it. No other plane is like this... at least, that I'm aware of.
Anyone know how I can modify this light so it isn't so bright?
If the pilot's good, see, I mean, if he's really sharp, he can barrel that baby in so low... hee hee. Oh, you ought to see it sometime, it's a sight. A big plane like a 52 - vrooom! Ha! Its jet exhaust frying chickens in the barnyard! Ha ha!
