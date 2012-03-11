Simple problem.

Since the latest 'update', ie USA I have found that I cannot move position in the cockpit within of any of the planes. I can get various camera views and use the mouse to a pan and zoom, but the arrow function key enabled the position to be altered R or L of the pilot position. More importantly, it enabled the view over the instrument panel to be raised so you had a better outside, straight ahead ( this is separate to the IFR view which you can acces via the space bar ). Any solutions, as its Pi**ing me off...Thanks