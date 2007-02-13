Thread: Time to eat crow

Results 1 to 2 of 2

    Default Time to eat crow

    The new PC arrived last week and I am now running 4K ultra and the sim looks fine.

    Previously I had made claims/complaints that asobo was dumbing down the graphics with the patches and the sim looked much worse than the day it was released. Its more likely that asobo was actually cranking up the graphics and it was slowly starting to out class my previous hardware giving me the wrong impression.

    When your wrong your wrong.

    I have sent asobo a written and notarized apology and have properly flogged myself. Let me know if there is any thing else I should do.
    Last edited by natman1965; Today at 02:41 PM.
    Default

    You could PM a couple of the MSFS trolls on here, or re-name the thread to "Useless MSFS 2020" and let them all come to you LOL.
    Glad you're up and running again!
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
