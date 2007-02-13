Thread: Time to eat crow

The new PC arrived last week and I am now running 4K ultra and the sim looks fine.
Previously I had made claims/complaints that asobo was dumbing down the graphics with the patches and the sim looked much worse than the day it was released. Its more likely that asobo was actually cranking up the graphics and it was slowly starting to out class my previous hardware giving me the wrong impression.
When your wrong your wrong.
I have sent asobo a written and notarized apology and have properly flogged myself. Let me know if there is any thing else I should do.
