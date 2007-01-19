Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Little Bug With Latest Update

  1. Today, 12:11 PM #1
    duffys_tavern
    duffys_tavern is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Posts
    12

    Default Little Bug With Latest Update

    Update: 1.11.5.0
    Catering truck now attempts to use the forward door on the right side. The door on the a/c does not open. also, during pushback the engines shut down but I was able to restart. Everything was fine after that.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:02 PM #2
    amberdog1's Avatar
    amberdog1
    amberdog1 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2015
    Location
    KORF
    Posts
    354

    Default

    With push back I found the same thing using the 152 and 172, haven't tried any other plane yet.
    AD
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. It's Time To Play Bug or No Bug!
    By andyjohnston in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-19-2007, 03:23 PM
  2. Another little bug err annoyance
    By tomavis in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-09-2006, 07:20 PM
  3. Cessna Heading Bug bug?
    By rogerl in forum FS2004
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 07-23-2006, 07:42 PM
  4. Here's a fun little bug...
    By kurohone in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 07-14-2004, 12:52 PM
  5. A bug is a bug is a bug.
    By flyinggriffin in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-17-2003, 10:49 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules