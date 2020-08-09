Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Troy, MI (7D2) to Dayton Beach, FL in a C-172

  1. Today, 11:37 AM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,966
    Blog Entries
    4

    Cool Troy, MI (7D2) to Dayton Beach, FL in a C-172

    Straight through flight. In flight refueling included

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 156.4 KB  ID: 223886

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 325.0 KB  ID: 223887

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 116.5 KB  ID: 223888

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 179.1 KB  ID: 223889

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 156.2 KB  ID: 223890

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 97.6 KB  ID: 223891

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 83.4 KB  ID: 223892

    Please See PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports
    ORBX HD Trees

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:38 AM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,966
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 108.6 KB  ID: 223893

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 194.0 KB  ID: 223894

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 144.3 KB  ID: 223895

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 171.2 KB  ID: 223896

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 164.5 KB  ID: 223897

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 90.9 KB  ID: 223898

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 103.9 KB  ID: 223899
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. KPIE (St Petersburgh, FL) to KDAB (Daytona Beach, FL) DONE!
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 10-26-2020, 01:30 PM
  2. Baron from KSAV to 7D2 (Troy, MI)
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 09-08-2020, 10:39 PM
  3. Troy, MI to Moraine, OH
    By DAVIDSTRAKA in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 06-02-2019, 01:03 PM
  4. A step back in time, DC-10 West Palm Beach FL to Daytona Beach
    By Downwind66 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 03-21-2019, 04:17 PM
  5. Nice beach overflights - near Carabelle/Mexico Beach FL
    By wmayo444 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 12-14-2008, 11:24 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules