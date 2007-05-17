Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Cessna 172 swing on takeoff

    nsproles
    Default Cessna 172 swing on takeoff

    Since the latest update, the Cessna 172 is swinging left quite considerably on take off. Even with rudder pedals, it is difficult to control. While a swing to the left is to be expected, it was not so severe prior to the update. Is anyone else experiencing this?
    jlbelard
    It flies normally for me. Check if the update has changed your flight model from modern to legacy.
    Do you crash to desktop when you hit main menu?
