Thread: USA Update - How to get the improved graphics?

  Today, 10:48 AM
    Tbolt65
    Default USA Update - How to get the improved graphics?

    I deleted my Rolling Cache and my Manual Cache. That solved a number of problems BUT Devil's Tower and Mount Rushmore for example still look terrible. Haven't tried all the other scenery updates yet, but does anyone have a suggestion on a solution?
  Today, 11:08 AM
    tiger1962's Avatar
    tiger1962
    Default

    Set your Graphics/Tesselation Quality to at least High, or Ultra if your system can handle it.
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
