Thread: USA Update - How to get the improved graphics?

I deleted my Rolling Cache and my Manual Cache. That solved a number of problems BUT Devil's Tower and Mount Rushmore for example still look terrible. Haven't tried all the other scenery updates yet, but does anyone have a suggestion on a solution?
I deleted my Rolling Cache and my Manual Cache. That solved a number of problems BUT Devil's Tower and Mount Rushmore for example still look terrible. Haven't tried all the other scenery updates yet, but does anyone have a suggestion on a solution?
Set your Graphics/Tesselation Quality to at least High, or Ultra if your system can handle it.
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks