Hi Folks,
I have been using the various iterations of MSFS for years. A few years ago I started using STEAM and re-installed my FSX and accessed the sim through the STEAM Access panel. It works absolutely fine but I have a problem that I hope Forum members can help me with.
I am doing an airfield driving video brief project at work for colleagues and as part of the project I have to make a detailed set of story boards prior to filming the video.
Some how about two years ago I managed to install the detailed scenery for the aerodrome where I work including the types of aircraft we fly. So to create the storyboards I thought it would save an awful lot of time (as in no way am I a good artist) to screen shot the scenarios that I need to include in the film using FSX at the various locations around the Aerodrome.
So I downloaded from this site the ATC Follow Me Land Rover with a view to installing it into the sim and take screen shots from inside the vehicle to use in the storyboards. But I cannot find for the life of me where the various folders are on my system to install the vehicle into the sim. I have scoured my hard drive and STEAM folders but cannot find the relevant folders anywhere!
I must have located them somehow in the past as one of the types of aircraft we operate is there wearing in our colour scheme and I can fly from inside and outside the aircraft without any issues.
Are the files on a STEAM server somewhere or hidden on my hard drive? Can some one please help before I have to get my crayons out and produce some horrible drawings.
Thanks
Ian
Bookmarks