Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Skyway Bridge

  1. Today, 07:07 AM #1
    natman1965
    natman1965 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    47

    Default Skyway Bridge

    For those that fly the west coast of FL the new update has included the skyway bridge connecting Bradenton/Palmetto to ST. Pete/Tampa. I don't recall seeing this mentioned in the release notes. I would think it would be something they would want to brag about as it looks really good.

    So if your like me and fly VFR GA in mostly the same areas; Cedar Key to Key west in my case; go for a joy ride you might find some pleasant surprises not mentioned in the update.
    Last edited by natman1965; Today at 07:10 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. i7 Sandy Bridge vs next Ivy Bridge vs AMD Bulldozer
    By angels355 in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 10-12-2011, 01:35 PM
  2. Part 2- Royal Albert rail bridge and the Tamar road bridge near Plymoth, UK.
    By boxcar in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 10:01 AM
  3. Part 1- Royal Albert rail bridge and the Tamar road bridge near Plymoth, UK.
    By grover in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 10:01 AM
  4. Missing: Burlington Skyway Bridge
    By fnerg in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 02-28-2005, 01:01 PM
  5. Where is the Sunshine Skyway Bridge????
    By rdoehring in forum FS2004
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 10-10-2004, 03:50 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules