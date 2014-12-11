Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Posky Boeing C-17 RAF At London, Fs2002

  1. Today, 11:03 PM #1
    CTarana45
    CTarana45 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Posts
    141

    Cool Posky Boeing C-17 RAF At London, Fs2002

    I have two versions of this aircraft installed. The RAF version and the USAF version. The sounds are by Aaron R. Swindle, and the panel by P. Schwerdtfeger. A five star rated package! +

    Thanks, Guys!

    Christopher Tarana
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Posky Boeing C-17 Raf.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 153.6 KB  ID: 223885  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. "RAF" Avro York from RAF-Cranwell to RAF-Lossiemouth (FSX)
    By peer01 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 11-12-2014, 07:36 AM
  2. RAF Hawker Siddeley Nimrod MR2 + RAF CONINGSBY
    By fscabral in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 01-19-2011, 03:56 PM
  3. Boeing ! Boeing! Boeing! If you are Boeing fans, must see!!
    By cxtpang in forum MSFS Flight Videos
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-07-2010, 02:33 AM
  4. Tristar - RAF Valley to RAF Brize Norton
    By andrewclaridge in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 10-03-2008, 01:34 PM
  5. East Midlands, RAF Brize Norton, RAF Waddington
    By benbexton in forum Scenery Design Archive
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-14-2003, 03:56 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules