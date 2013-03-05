I use live weather by default. I’ve noticed that when planning a flight the winds reported at an airport may not match in game. For example, today I planned a flight from DFW to ATL. The winds in the menu when I set my departure were 290/15, so I set my whole flight up assuming a 35L departure and SID. Once I loaded the flight the winds in the game were 170/15, indicating 17R would be more applicable. What gives? Is there any way to modify the departure runway/SID once the game loads if you’ve selected it in the planning menu? Flying the default A320, by the way.


