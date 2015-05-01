Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: I am looking for a newbie friendly forum for MFSM2020 where questions do get answered

  1. Today, 07:51 PM #1
    SpookyDiver
    SpookyDiver is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    11

    Default I am looking for a newbie friendly forum for MFSM2020 where questions do get answered

    The title says it all. The only posts that have replies here are the ones that are either bashing MS or Asobo or comments to published articles. If you are a newbie ands ask any questions about the Sim, the post gets hundreds if not thousands of views, but nobody take the time to reply. I guess it goes back to an article that was published here a while back about the state of the community. We are not flying the friendly skies anymore.
    If you know of a link to a good FS forum for newbies, just put it on the reply. Thank you!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:03 PM #2
    Skywatcher12's Avatar
    Skywatcher12
    Skywatcher12 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Posts
    1,003

    Default

    Can't speak for others but the last 4 times I have helped someone on this forum have not received a thanks or even an acknowledgement. Totally ignored.

    This was from members with posts behind them. I find members with one post or just a few, very often never come back after their question. I have long since ignored newbies on every forum for this reason.

    Sorry this does not help but stating how I see things and at least I'm honest about it.
    Mark Daniels
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:17 PM #3
    dogdish
    dogdish is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Posts
    1,064

    Default

    Skywatcher just turned SENIOR CONGRATS!
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:22 PM #4
    Skywatcher12's Avatar
    Skywatcher12
    Skywatcher12 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Dec 2015
    Posts
    1,003

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by dogdish View Post
    Skywatcher just turned SENIOR CONGRATS!
    Oh sh*t! WOW!
    I don't look at that ever but maybe now I'll get along better with some of the other members...or maybe not...lol
    Mark Daniels
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:23 PM #5
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    879

    Default

    What question was ignored? I look down and every thread has a reply except one. That post was just pointing out an observation, not a post asking for help.
    I specifically took the time to not only explain how to assign a tail number to a newbie, I took a screen shot to show him specifically how to find the needed input. What more do you WANT????
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:49 PM #6
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,052

    Default

    https://www.avsim.com/forums/forum/8...imulator-2020/
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Newbie needs a few questions answered
    By eth32 in forum Newcomer Services
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 01-05-2015, 10:51 PM
  2. Some questions that need to be answered before christmas!
    By llNewton in forum FSX
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 12-15-2013, 06:08 PM
  3. Need questions answered about LOD9, terrain mesh etc:
    By CaptTaz in forum FS2004
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-13-2006, 02:40 PM
  4. Same questions - that have not been answered: Grass / dirt runways, landing speed
    By KittyMercury in forum FS2002
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 04-01-2002, 02:16 PM
  5. Corrections to Questions Answered
    By moparmike90 in forum CFS
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-14-2000, 02:23 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules