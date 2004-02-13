Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Update Strange behaviour keyboard

  Today, 04:29 PM
    ofernandes99
    ofernandes99
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    12

    Default Update Strange behaviour keyboard

    Hello all

    Before the update, wen I use the arrow key in cockpit he slide to left, right, up or down.
    Now does nothing.
    Someone with the same issue?

    Best regards
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 04:40 PM
    Cavulife
    Cavulife
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Location
    California
    Posts
    30

    Default

    This update did clear my joystick switch for those same movements also. Just reset it and it works fine.
    Reply With Quote
  Today, 05:30 PM
    ofernandes99
    ofernandes99
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    12

    Default

    Thanks
    Reset done all ok
    Reply With Quote
