Thread: CTDs back in force with new update...

I updated this morning and went to see Mount Rushmore, then Niagara Falls... Tried also a couple of short flights in the US
Never had CTDs before
After the last update, every time I hit Main Menu, I get a CTD... Am I the only one?
J-Louis
I have not experienced this yet??
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
Two different flights after update, both CTD in flight......rebooted computer after update, and again after first CTD...flying TBM930 VFR direct GPS, one with RNAV procedure, one with ILS procedure, two different destination airports from same departing airport.
