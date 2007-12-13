It's been a couple weeks since I have had anything to say here about my total failure to access ANY add-on liveries. Maybe the passage of time will have changed things, or permitted the emergence of fresh ideas.

I believe I have tried everything
I have downloaded LiveriesMegaPackVersion11.3.zip, and have installed numerous individual liveries.
I have downloaded and installed several liveries using the Liveries Manager utility.
I have downloaded individual liveries from flightsim.to.
I have downloaded individual liveries and followed the developer's personal advice on altering the cfg and json files. NOTHING WORKS!

Yes, the liveries I have downloaded seem complete and properly installed in my Community folder. And the scenery add-ons in the Community folder work fine.

Thanks all,

Mac6737