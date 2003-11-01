Thread: Uncommanded Dive

Results 1 to 3 of 3

    OK, so doesn't matter what aircraft or what airport, I get the same problem. I take off normally, rotate at a high enough speed select gear up, retract flaps, engage the autopilot and autothrottle, and heading. At this point everything's normal. But as soon as I select Altitude Hold the aircraft goes into a dive. I've tried selecting the elevator trim up max but, for some reason, whilst taxiing and/or whilst taking off, the elevator trim returns to neutral of it's own accord. It's driving me nuts.
    It's likely the aircraft your using has an altitude bug that has to be set or an altitude entry that has to be made. When you start it's probably at zero and that's where it is trying to fly.
    I've tried selecting the elevator trim up max but, for some reason, whilst taxiing and/or whilst taking off, the elevator trim returns to neutral of it's own accord. It's driving me nuts.
    That's normal operation. The AP in FSX makes heavy use of the elevator trim, so that you effectively are fighting the AP if you try to adjust the trim and it WILL fight back.

    I expect that Ray has the answer for the unexpected (not uncommanded) dive. You'll need to find what altitude the AP is set for or use CTRL-Z which should both engage the ALT HOLD and SET the current altitude hold value. Engaging ALT HOLD with the AP button(s) will try to maintain whatever altitude was already set in the AP.

    So either use CTRL-Z or change the setting (perhaps an altimeter bug, or IAS hold window) of the AP.

    Larry N.

    As Skylab would say:
    Remember: Aviation is NOT an exact Science!
