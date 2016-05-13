Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Rob Richardson's site

  1. Today, 09:16 AM #1
    SSI01
    SSI01 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Posts
    126

    Default Rob Richardson's site

    I have downloaded several repaints for Rob Richardson's F9F-8P but can not find the basic aircraft anywhere. Does anyone have a site address for him? Thanks!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:00 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,049

    Default

    Rob is now uploading all of his aircraft to Simouthouse. His site was becoming too costly to run.
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Rob Richardson Cessna 310 transparent textures
    By Johnny Boy the Pilot in forum FSX
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 05-13-2016, 01:53 PM
  2. rob richardson does it again
    By wolf2 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-23-2015, 10:34 AM
  3. Rob Richardson's upcoming DH125
    By noddy in forum MSFS Commercial Developers Screen Shots
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 06-03-2014, 10:37 AM
  4. Rob Richardson's New FSX F-106A Delta Dart
    By flyboy208 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 02-01-2013, 08:45 PM
  5. Rob Richardson's Beagle Basset for FSX/Acceleration SP2 - Freeware
    By adamb in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 10-22-2010, 06:03 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules