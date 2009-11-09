Hi everybody, Another stupid Question Please?

Over the Years I have managed to get Three Microsoft Flight Simulator FSX Games.

2 Are Microsoft Flight Simulator FSX DeLuxe Editions And One Is Microsoft Flight Simulator FSX GOLD EDITION With the Acceleration Disk.

My Question is please:-

Is there any difference between the Disks 1 & 2's in FSX DeLuxe and the Disks 1& 2's in GOLD EDITION and would the Acceleration Disk work in Any of them?

Problem is, I think I may have Mixed the Disks up over the Years.

Many thanks

Paul.