Possible fsx disk mix-up
Hi everybody, Another stupid Question Please?
Over the Years I have managed to get Three Microsoft Flight Simulator FSX Games.
2 Are Microsoft Flight Simulator FSX DeLuxe Editions And One Is Microsoft Flight Simulator FSX GOLD EDITION With the Acceleration Disk.
My Question is please:-
Is there any difference between the Disks 1 & 2's in FSX DeLuxe and the Disks 1& 2's in GOLD EDITION and would the Acceleration Disk work in Any of them?
Problem is, I think I may have Mixed the Disks up over the Years.
Many thanks
Paul.
Windows 10 2020.
Processor: AMD Ryzon 5 3600 6-Core Processor 3.59 GHz.
Installed memory (RAM): 16.0 GB.
System type: 64-bit Operating System X64-based processor.
