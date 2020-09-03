Hi all,

After some long and hard problem solving I have arrived at this point. Nemeth Designs has concluded that the windshield rain textures on their EC130 are faulty or not installing properly. I am posting here as I would like to know if anyone is able to find which files are the "windshield rain textures" for the ND EC130. My idea is, if we know which these files are, we could swap in the equivalent from the ND AS350 or similar. This is something we can work on once we know which are the ND EC130 windshield rain textures...

Let me know of any ideas!

Kind regards,

Charles