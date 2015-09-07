Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Only USA for first download X-plane 11 and later more continents?

  1. Today, 10:14 PM #1
    ster100
    ster100 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2014
    Posts
    62

    Default Only USA for first download X-plane 11 and later more continents?

    I want to buy x-plane 11 (digital download).
    But first I only want e.g. download USA.
    How can I add other continents at a later stage?
    (only USA, because I have now a simple pc and later I buy a better one).
    Last edited by ster100; Today at 10:21 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Niagra Falls HD Prevew.....Tons More Coming Later.... :)
    By Ragtopjohnny in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 07-09-2015, 09:54 AM
  2. Picked up the Beechjet today...1st shot, will have more later.
    By nwabri in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 01-30-2004, 09:46 AM
  3. Sydney Kangaroo! More to come later......
    By Blackbirdlova in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 05-10-2003, 03:13 AM
  4. A Site Where You Can Get Professional Flight Plans Between Continents
    By adibafraj123 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 02-23-2002, 10:00 AM
  5. Highest Mountain Peaks of Seven Continents
    By Jeff S KDTW in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 01-21-2002, 10:39 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules