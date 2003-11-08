Thread: Tail number

Results 1 to 2 of 2

  Today, 10:10 PM
    mikeblom13
    How can I go about changing my tail number?
  Today, 10:13 PM
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    When you set up your flight, you select your aircraft. In the drop down menu for each aircraft, you can change fuel, load, and the ATC identifier and tail number.
    Note orange arrow.
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: ATC #s.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 271.6 KB  ID: 223871  
